Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Overcast. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It s…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s …
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the …
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 …