Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect t…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's high…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degre…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.