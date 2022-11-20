 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

