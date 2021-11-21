 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert