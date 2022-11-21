This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
