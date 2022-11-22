 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

