Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
