Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

