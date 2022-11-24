 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

