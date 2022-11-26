Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We wil…
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 …
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.