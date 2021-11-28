This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
