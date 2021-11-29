 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

