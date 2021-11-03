For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see t…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low.…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
This evening in Lynchburg: Rain. Low 56F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Friday's forecast is show…