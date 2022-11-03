 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

