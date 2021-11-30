Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
