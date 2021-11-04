 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mainly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.

Local Weather

