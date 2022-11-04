 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

