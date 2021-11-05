 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

