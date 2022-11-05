Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
