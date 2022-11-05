 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

