Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

