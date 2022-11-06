This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
