Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.