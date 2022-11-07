Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Lynchburg. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How lik…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Despite the chillier spells that have kept this month cooler than normal in central Virginia, all signs point to a warmer stretch to start November.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. …
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.