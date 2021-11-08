 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

