Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

