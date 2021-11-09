 Skip to main content
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

