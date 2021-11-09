For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
