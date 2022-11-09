 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

