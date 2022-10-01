For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a war…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Rain is…