 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert