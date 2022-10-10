Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
