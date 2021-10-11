For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain i…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the r…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Lynchburg fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. …
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of …
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showin…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.