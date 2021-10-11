 Skip to main content
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

