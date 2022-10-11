 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

