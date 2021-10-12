 Skip to main content
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

