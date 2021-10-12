This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. …
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showin…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and vari…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain i…