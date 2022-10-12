For the drive home in Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fo…