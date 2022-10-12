 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

