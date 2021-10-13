 Skip to main content
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

