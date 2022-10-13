 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

