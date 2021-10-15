Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
