Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Generally fair. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

