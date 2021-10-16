For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
