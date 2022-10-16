Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
