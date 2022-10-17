This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The f…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …