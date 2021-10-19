This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. The …
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. I…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fo…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…