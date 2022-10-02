 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy with light rain early. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert