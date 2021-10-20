This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
