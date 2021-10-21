For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. The …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fo…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. I…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks li…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.