Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

