This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
