Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

