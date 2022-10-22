 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico's south Gulf coast

Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.

