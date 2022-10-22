For the drive home in Lynchburg: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
