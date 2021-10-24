 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert