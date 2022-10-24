 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

