This evening in Lynchburg: A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
