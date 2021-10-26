Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
