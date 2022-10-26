 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

